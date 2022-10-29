Soccer-De Bruyne free-kick fires City to win at Leicester in Haaland absence
Leicester responded well and has a chance to level through a stunning volley from Youri Tielemans, but City goalkeeper Ederson brilliantly tipped the thunderbolt of a strike onto the crossbar. The hosts kept coming, putting City under plenty of late pressure, but the champions held on to climb back to the top of the standings on 29 points, one clear of Arsenal who play Nottingham Forest on Sunday. Leicester stay 17th.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A stunning free kick from Kevin De Bruyne earned Manchester City a 1-0 victory at Leicester City on Saturday, a win that moved the champions back to the top of the Premier League. With top goalscorer Erling Haaland missing a Premier League game for the first time since arriving at City through injury, the visitors lacked a cutting edge in the first half, with Leicester containing them with ease.
It was clear it would take something special to unlock the determined hosts, with Belgian midfielder De Bruyne stepping up, firing an unstoppable free kick into the net four minutes after the break to put City in front. Leicester responded well and has a chance to level through a stunning volley from Youri Tielemans, but City goalkeeper Ederson brilliantly tipped the thunderbolt of a strike onto the crossbar.
The hosts kept coming, putting City under plenty of late pressure, but the champions held on to climb back to the top of the standings on 29 points, one clear of Arsenal who play Nottingham Forest on Sunday. Leicester stay 17th.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Arsenal, Freiburg record away wins to stay perfect in EL
Belgian PM warns of blackouts if energy prices capped
Soccer-Arsenal beat Reading, Man United go top of WSL with Brighton win
WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Liverpool jolt Man City as Arsenal go four points clear
Sports News Roundup: Bills edge Chiefs in AFC Divisional round rematch; Man City miss a trick as Arsenal just will not go away and more