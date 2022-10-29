Left Menu

Soccer-De Bruyne free-kick fires City to win at Leicester in Haaland absence

Leicester responded well and has a chance to level through a stunning volley from Youri Tielemans, but City goalkeeper Ederson brilliantly tipped the thunderbolt of a strike onto the crossbar. The hosts kept coming, putting City under plenty of late pressure, but the champions held on to climb back to the top of the standings on 29 points, one clear of Arsenal who play Nottingham Forest on Sunday. Leicester stay 17th.

Reuters | Leicester | Updated: 29-10-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 19:04 IST
A stunning free kick from Kevin De Bruyne earned Manchester City a 1-0 victory at Leicester City on Saturday, a win that moved the champions back to the top of the Premier League. With top goalscorer Erling Haaland missing a Premier League game for the first time since arriving at City through injury, the visitors lacked a cutting edge in the first half, with Leicester containing them with ease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

