Left Menu

Soccer-Osimhen hits hat-trick as Napoli thrash Sassuolo to keep up unbeaten streak

Kvaratskhelia continued the rout in the 36th minute before Osimhen completed his hat-trick in the 77th minute by intercepting a poor Sassuolo pass and lobbed the ball over Consigli. Napoli have a six-point lead in Serie A with 32 points from 12 games.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 20:49 IST
Soccer-Osimhen hits hat-trick as Napoli thrash Sassuolo to keep up unbeaten streak

Victor Osimhen struck a hat-trick as Napoli extended their unbeaten Serie A run to 16 matches on Saturday with a 4-0 thrashing of Sassuolo. Osimhen put Napoli ahead in the fourth minute after latching onto a pass from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and flicked it into the net.

The 23-year-old Nigerian made it 2-0 in the 19th minute when he connected to another pass from Kvaratskhelia and fired the ball behind Sassuolo keeper Andrea Consigli. Kvaratskhelia continued the rout in the 36th minute before Osimhen completed his hat-trick in the 77th minute by intercepting a poor Sassuolo pass and lobbed the ball over Consigli.

Napoli have a six-point lead in Serie A with 32 points from 12 games. They are six points ahead of second-placed AC Milan, who face Torino on Sunday. Sassuolo are ninth with 15 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany
3
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022