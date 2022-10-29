Left Menu

Head Coach Lance Klusener bullish about Morrisville SAMP Army's chances in Abu Dhabi T10 Season 6

The Morrisville SAMP Army is keen to spread its wings around the cricket world. Team Owner Ritesh Patel said that giving a platform to cricketers from the USA is also high on their agenda.

The Morrisville SAMP Army's icon player David Miller is among the most explosive batters in white-ball cricket, and head coach Lance Klusener is keen to make the most of his abilities during the Abu Dhabi T10's sixth season. The Morrisville SAMP Army is one of two new teams, the other being New York Strikers, in the eight-team tournament beginning on November 23. The SAMP Army's first game will be against the Bangla Tigers on November 24.

Speaking ahead of the season, the Morrisville SAMP Army's head coach Lance Klusener is expecting to see his batters do a fair amount of the heavy lifting, by clearing the ropes with high frequency, much like he did during his days with the South African side, an Abu Dhabi T10 league release said. "We'd like to get him (David Miller) in and make him to face as many balls as possible. We've got Shimron Hetmyer and Moeen Ali, who's extremely experienced T10 cricket. So, it's just about finding that balance. There's no reason why one of them can't open the batting. But I guess we'll just have to work that out and see closer to the time," Klusener said.

"We're going to try our best to win the competition. There's no reason why we can't. T10 is always evolving and teams change quite a lot actually, so there's no reason why we can't hit the ground running and hang onto the silverware," he added. When asked if the shorter format favoured batters more and wasn't as kind to the bowlers, the former all-rounder said, "I think pretty much all the players that are playing in the leagues are coming from a system. Top quality players are not necessarily coming to the league's to learn skills. They need to deliver a certain skill set. Yes, and there's a focus on that on a certain skill level, but there's also players who come to the leagues and do well, and have made it into their national teams because of their performances."

Meanwhile, the Morrisville SAMP Army is keen to spread its wings around the cricket world. Team Owner Ritesh Patel said that giving a platform to cricketers from the USA is also high on their agenda. "We are expanding long-term plan. My entire team is working on that. And in the next few years you will see SAMP army is going to be all over the world...so next a few years, so you will be able to see our name everywhere," said Patel.

"We wanted to give our exposure to several US players and also wanted to get it into this fast and challenging format. And T10 is one of the best formats and especially the way Abu Dhabi 10 is running," Ritesh Patel said. He also explained that the SAMP Army are looking to tap into the grassroots in cricket in USA.

"We have already laid out plans since last quite a few years in the USA. We have been working with lots of youth cricketers. We have given lots of youngsters a chance in cricket in USA, in lots of schools and everywhere because that's the right way to do so. We're really working hard in grassroots cricket and want to give exposure to players who deserve it," Patel signed off. (ANI)

