Hyderabad FC beat FC Goa, regain top spot in ISL

Hyderabad FC regained their place at the top of the table after a 1-0 victory over FC Goa in the Indian Super League at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium here on Saturday.

Javier Siverio (10th) scored the only goal of the game, whereas FC Goa's Alvaro Vazquez, who had come on as a substitute, missed a great chance to get an equaliser after sending his penalty wide in the 83rd minute.

Both sides were heading into this game unbeaten in the season. FC Goa had a 100 per cent win record after two games, and Hyderabad FC had collected seven points after three games.

Hyderabad FC were unchanged from last week's win over Bengaluru FC. FC Goa, on the other hand, made two changes – Ayush Chhetri and goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh were included in the starting XI, with Glan Martins and Dheeraj Moirangthem dropped to the bench.

Hyderabad FC took the lead in the 10th minute. A throw-in directed towards Bartholomew Ogbeche's head from the left flank was flicked by the Nigerian onto the path of an unrushing Javier Siverio, who made no mistake with his finish, expertly placing the ball into the bottom left corner with his left-foot.

FC Goa had most of the possession in the first-half, and were extremely patient in build-up, trying to get the Hyderabad FC forwards to commit to the press, and play through them, but Hyderabad defence disrupted most moves before the away team could enter the final third.

Half-time ended with Hyderabad FC taking a 1-0 lead. FC Goa head coach Carlos Pena made a double switch before heading into the second-half, bringing in Marc Hernandez and Redeem Tlang in place of Mohamed Fares Arnaout and Makan Chothe.

The second-half started with both sides showing greater urgency. Hyderabad FC were more aggressive, attempting to put FC Goa on the backfoot by overloading the flanks. FC Goa were also less patient in their build-up, looking to play the ball in behind more often.

Six minutes of added time were signalled, during which Edu Bedia had a chance to equalise in the 95th minute after being found on the far post, but Laxmikant Kattimani denied him with a brilliant save. Hyderabad FC now have 10 points from four games, and will be playing their third straight home game next week against Odisha FC. FC Goa are now placed fourth on the table with six points after three games. They host Jamshedpur FC at home on November 3.

