Soccer-Edouard strike enough to earn Palace narrow win over Saints

French forward Odsonne Edouard's first-half strike was enough for Crystal Palace to earn a narrow win over struggling Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday. The visitors could not find an equaliser, however, and Southampton stayed 16th in the standings, two points above the relegation zone, while Palace moved into the top half with their fourth victory of the campaign.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-10-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 21:42 IST
French forward Odsonne Edouard's first-half strike was enough for Crystal Palace to earn a narrow win over struggling Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday. Palace dominated the opening period and deservedly went into the break in front after Edouard steered home the ball from close range in the 38th minute after the Palace striker had an earlier effort ruled out following a VAR review.

Southampton were much improved in the second half, with Che Adams missing two glorious chances to level, while Stuart Armstrong's low drive came out off the post. The visitors could not find an equaliser, however, and Southampton stayed 16th in the standings, two points above the relegation zone, while Palace moved into the top half with their fourth victory of the campaign.

