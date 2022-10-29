Left Menu

Soccer-Neves earns Wolves a point at Brentford but Costa sent off

Neither side managed a shot on target in a forgettable first half but Brentford defender Ben Mee's acrobatic volley to open the scoring in the 50th minute sent the home fans into raptures. Wolves were only behind for two minutes though as Nelson Semedo played the ball across to Neves who curled a stunning effort into the corner.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 21:50 IST
Soccer-Neves earns Wolves a point at Brentford but Costa sent off

Wolverhampton Wanderers skipper Ruben Neves earned his side a 1-1 draw at Brentford with a stunning equaliser on Saturday but they stay in the Premier League relegation zone. Neither side managed a shot on target in a forgettable first half but Brentford defender Ben Mee's acrobatic volley to open the scoring in the 50th minute sent the home fans into raptures.

Wolves were only behind for two minutes though as Nelson Semedo played the ball across to Neves who curled a stunning effort into the corner. Striker Ivan Toney then squandered a great chance to put Brentford back in front when he headed wide.

A well-earned point for Wolves was tarnished in stoppage time when forward Diego Costa was shown a red card after an altercation with Mee. The result leaves Brentford 11th in the table with 15 points from 13 games, while Wolves are third-bottom on 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany
3
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022