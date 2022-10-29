Bengaluru Bulls beat Dabang Delhi 47-43 in PKL, Gujarat Giants register big win

Bharat produced a magnificent performance to power Bengaluru Bulls to a thrilling 47-43 win over Dabang Delhi in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Saturday.

In another match, Gujarat Giants trounced Telegu Titans.

Bharat notched a whopping 20 points to shine bright for Bengaluru in the match.

Bharat and Vikash Kandola effected fantastic raids and reduced Delhi to just one player on the mat in the 8th minute. Soon after, the Bulls inflicted an ALL OUT and took the lead at 12-10. The Bulls kept raging on and inflicted another ALL OUT in the 15th minute to attain a stronghold of the match at 24-14. Bharat kept carrying out raids as the Bulls led at 27-18 at the end of the first half.

Naveen effected a couple of raids and reduced the Bulls to two players on the mat in the opening minutes of the second half. Soon after, Delhi raced back into the match through an ALL OUT, but the Bulls still held the lead at 28-25. However, Ashu Malik pulled off an incredible SUPER RAID in the 29th minute and helped Delhi level the scores at 31-31. Thereafter, the two sides played out a neck-and-neck contest as they were locked at 37-37 in the 39th minute. But, moments later, captain Naveen effected a crucial raid to help his team inflict an ALL OUT and take the lead at 42-39. However, Bharat pulled off a magnificent raid in the last minute of the match and aided his side to inflict an ALL OUT to seal a thrilling victory.

Gujarat Giants put up all-round performance to register big win ======================================== The Gujarat Giants produced a clinical performance, especially in the second half, to secure a 30-19 victory against Telugu Titans in Pune.

Rakesh, Sourav Gulia and Parteek Dhaiya chipped in with 6 points each for Gujarat in the match. Monu Goyat pulled off a couple of raids as the Titans took the lead at 5-2 in the 8th minute. However, the Giants fought back through raider Parteek Dhaiya and defender Sourav Gulia and levelled the scores at 5-5. The Giants showed more urgency in the second half and took the lead at 13-12 in the 24th minute. Moments later, Gujarat inflicted an ALL OUT to take a massive lead at 17-13. All-rounder Shankar Gadai also joined the party as the Giants attained a stronghold of the match at 21-15 in the 31st minute. Rakesh continued to shine and helped Gujarat to keep moving forward in the game. The Giants tackled Siddharth Desai in the 38th minute and held a comfortable lead at 25-19. Gujarat kept raging on and eventually closed out a comprehensive victory. PTI APA ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)