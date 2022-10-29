Left Menu

Soccer-Juventus snatch 1-0 victory at Lecce

A late goal by halftime substitute Nicolo Fagioli earned Juventus a 1-0 victory at Lecce on Saturday, as Massimiliano Allegri's side took their third consecutive win in Serie A.

Reuters | Lecce | Updated: 29-10-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 23:36 IST
A late goal by halftime substitute Nicolo Fagioli earned Juventus a 1-0 victory at Lecce on Saturday, as Massimiliano Allegri's side took their third consecutive win in Serie A. Fagioli sealed the win for the visitors in the 73rd minute when his curled shot from the edge of the box bounced in from the right post, after an assist by Samuel Iling-Junior who came on to the pitch one minute earlier.

Lecce came close to levelling shortly before the final whistle but midfielder Morten Hjulmand hit the left post with his fine strike. Juventus provisionally moved two places up to sixth in the standings on 22 points, one ahead of Inter -- who host Sampdoria later on Saturday -- and Udinese, who travel to bottom-placed Cremonese on Sunday.

