Soccer-Mitrovic frustrated as Fulham held by Everton

The Serb had 10 attempts but could not add to his tally of nine goals this season as Everton hung on for a point. Fulham, who could have moved level on points with local rivals Chelsea had they won, dominated the game but Everton were disciplined as they recorded a first clean sheet of the season. Marco Silva's Fulham moved into seventh spot with 19 points while Everton are 12th with 14 points.

