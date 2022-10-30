Soccer-Mitrovic frustrated as Fulham held by Everton

Fulham's in-form striker Aleksandar Mitrovic had an off-day as he missed a host of chances in a 0-0 draw with Everton in the Premier League at Craven Cottage on Saturday. The Serb had 10 attempts but could not add to his tally of nine goals this season as Everton hung on for a point.

Fulham, who could have moved level on points with local rivals Chelsea had they won, dominated the game but Everton were disciplined as they recorded a first clean sheet of the season. Marco Silva's Fulham moved into seventh spot with 19 points while Everton are 12th with 14 points.

