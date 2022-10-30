Left Menu

Soccer-Bellingham goal gives Dortmund 2-1 win at Eintracht

England international Jude Bellingham rifled in his third league goal of the season to give Borussia Dortmund a 2-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday that lifted them into the top three of the Bundesliga.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 30-10-2022 00:13 IST
England international Jude Bellingham rifled in his third league goal of the season to give Borussia Dortmund a 2-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday that lifted them into the top three of the Bundesliga. Bellingham, who had a quiet first half, fired Dortmund back in front in the 52nd minute after shaking off his marker to score with a low shot but the Ruhr valley club had keeper Gregor Kobel to thank for protecting their lead with a string of superb saves in the second half.

Dortmund are on 22 points in third place, three behind leaders Bayern Munich, who beat Mainz 05 6-2. Eintracht dropped to fifth on 20. The visitors, fresh from their Champions League knockout stage qualification on Tuesday, took a 21st-minute lead through Julian Brandt.

Frankfurt, looking to book their own Champions League round-of-16 spot next week, levelled five minutes later when Daichi Kamada rifled in from 18 metres for his seventh goal of the campaign. Following Bellingham's goal, Eintracht pushed forward and forced Kobel to pull off save after save, twice denying Randal Kolo Muani and Jesper Lindstrom and coming to the rescue several more times.

Former Dortmund player Mario Goetze nearly scored but his shot was cleared on the line by Nico Schlotterbeck.

