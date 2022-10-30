Rugby-Australia coach Rennie relieved with victory over Scotland

Australia coach Dave Rennie was relieved with his side’s 16-15 autumn international victory over Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday, but said they needed to step up their performance when they face France next Saturday. Australia battled their way to the narrow win against a depleted Scotland and might have lost had home flyhalf Blair Kinghorn slotted in a last-minute penalty that drifted just wide.

Rennie admitted he thought the kick had gone between the poles but his despair turned to elation as Australia claimed only a fourth win in their last 13 tests "It is a relief," Rennie told reporters. "Especially with Blair Kinghorn lining up that penalty. There was a lot of noise from the crowd, so I thought it was over.

"We know we can do a lot better, we had a lot of possession in their 22 and did not convert. We are going to have to be better against France. "But the win is important for the tour and for the group. It shows we have plenty of character in there."

There were periods of the game in which both sides were wasteful in possession and sharpening up those skills, as well as solidifying their defensive line, will be concerns for Rennie this coming week. "The key for us is to back up tonight with a better performance. We know we have more in us," he said. "There is not much between the top eight sides in world rugby, anyone can beat anyone on the day.

"It is test footy, they are arm wrestles. Both teams had opportunities to score, I’m just happy we came out on the right end of it." Australia captain James Slipper scored his side’s only try and in a year when they have been on the wrong end of some late drama, he was pleased for a bit of luck this time round.

"We have had a season where we have lost a few games in the last 10 minutes, so it’s nice to come out the right side of the scoreboard this time," Slipper said. "To hang in there and create the opportunities shows the character of the side."

Australia face autumn internationals against Italy, Ireland and Wales after their meeting with France next weekend.

