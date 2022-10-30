Left Menu

Soccer-Inter cruise to 3-0 home win against Sampdoria

Inter Milan eased to a 3-0 victory over relegation-threatened Sampdoria side at the San Siro on Saturday, extending their winning Serie A streak to four games. Goals from Stefan de Vrij, Nicolo Barella and Joaquin Correa sent Simone Inzaghi's side up to fifth place on 24 points, level with Atalanta and Lazio who play Empoli and Salernitana, respectively, on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2022 02:58 IST
Inter Milan eased to a 3-0 victory over relegation-threatened Sampdoria side at the San Siro on Saturday, extending their winning Serie A streak to four games.

Goals from Stefan de Vrij, Nicolo Barella and Joaquin Correa sent Simone Inzaghi's side up to fifth place on 24 points, level with Atalanta and Lazio who play Empoli and Salernitana, respectively, on Sunday. Defender De Vrij put the hosts in front in the 21st minute when he leaped to meet a corner kick from Hakan Calhanoglu and sent the ball past Sampdoria keeper Emil Audero.

Ten minutes later, Inter could have had a two-goal advantage but defender Federico Dimarco could only find the side-netting with his close-range shot. Barella doubled their advantage 13 minutes later when he latched on to a long pass by Alessandro Bastoni and fired home from the edge of the box, leaving Audero no chance to stop his shot.

The 25-year-old Italy midfielder scored in his third consecutive Serie A clash, with his fifth goal of the season. Inter did not stop pushing for another goal, with Milan Skriniar coming close to making it 3-0 just after the hour mark when his header went just wide of the right post.

A minute later, striker Lautaro Martinez tried to challenge Audero with a low shot towards the bottom left corner but the Sampdoria keeper did well to keep it out. Forward Joaquin Correa completed the score in the 73rd minute after a long solo run finished with a fine shot into the left top corner.

Sampdoria had a good chance to grab a consolation goal in the 88th minute when winger Ignacio Pussetto struck from the edge of the box but Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana pulled off a superb save to deny his first-time effort. Inter next travel to Juventus on Nov. 6, after they visit Bayern Munich in their final Champions League group clash on Tuesday.

Sampdoria, who remain 18th on six points from 12 games, will host Fiorentina next Sunday.

