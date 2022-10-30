Left Menu

Soccer-"Gabigol" fires Flamengo to Libertadores triumph over 10-man Athletico

There was disappointment for Athletico's ex-Brazil coach Luis Felipe Scolari as they could not find a way back in the second half with Flamengo holding on to win.

Flamengo striker Gabriel Barbosa scored the only goal deep into first-half stoppage time as his side beat 10-man Athletico Paranaense 1-0 to lift the Copa Libertadores in an all-Brazilian final at the Estadio Monumental on Saturday.

The strike from "Gabigol" secured a third Libertadores title for the Rio de Janeiro-based club, who lost the 2021 final to fellow Brazilians Palmeiras, and though they dominated the game from start to finish, they only managed the one goal. That winner came when Gabriel ghosted in at the far post to fire home a cross from Everton Ribeiro after Athletico had been reduced to 10 men in the 43rd minute when Pedro Henrique Ribeiro Goncalves was sent off after collecting a second yellow card.

Flamengo, with former Chelsea and Brazil centre-back David Luiz anchoring their defence, enjoyed 73% of possession and created 15 chances, although only four on target, as they won South America's equivalent of Europe's Champions League. There was disappointment for Athletico's ex-Brazil coach Luis Felipe Scolari as they could not find a way back in the second half with Flamengo holding on to win. It was Curitiba-based Athletico's second defeat in the final after 2005.

