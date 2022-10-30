Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-De Bruyne puts Manchester City top, Liverpool suffer shock defeat

Kevin de Bruyne's stunning free kick sealed a 1-0 win for champions Manchester City at Leicester City to put them top of the Premier League but Liverpool's season went from bad to worse with a shock 2-1 home defeat by Leeds United on Saturday. Liverpool's second successive defeat against a team in the bottom three, following last week's reverse at Nottingham Forest, left them in ninth place, eight points off the top four.

Motor racing-Verstappen on pole in Mexico and chasing F1 record

Red Bull's double world champion Max Verstappen swept to pole position at the Mexico City Grand Prix on Saturday with his sights set on a record 14th victory of the season. The Dutch 25-year-old, who secured his second successive Formula One title this month with four races to spare, lapped the high-speed Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez with a fastest time of one minute 17.775 seconds.

Motor racing-Russell leads Mercedes one-two in final Mexican practice

Mercedes set the pace in final practice for the Mexican Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday with George Russell edging out team mate Lewis Hamilton at the top of the timesheets before the battle for pole position. Russell lapped the high-altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez with a quickest lap of one minute 18.399 seconds, 0.144 faster than fellow Briton and seven-times world champion Hamilton.

Soccer-Klopp rues lack of control as Liverpool come up short again

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp was left to ponder his side's inability to control games this season as a late goal gave struggling Leeds United a surprise 2-1 win at Anfield on Saturday despite the Reds dominating the game. Liverpool conceded early but bounced back to equalise through Mohamed Salah. They enjoyed almost 70% possession and had 10 shots on target but still they came away empty-handed as a 29-game unbeaten run at home was ended.

Tennis-Swiatek poised for picture-perfect finish to 2022 at WTA Finals

World number one Iga Swiatek is the hot favourite when the season-ending WTA Finals kick off on Monday in Fort Worth, Texas, as she looks to put the cherry on top of a blockbuster 2022. The 21-year-old Pole collected her second Roland Garros title and won four WTA 1000 tournaments amid a staggering 37-match unbeaten streak before hoisting the trophy at the U.S. Open this year.

Soccer-Messi inspires shaky PSG to win over Troyes in seven-goal thriller

Lionel Messi grabbed a goal and an assist to inspire Paris St Germain to a 4-3 comeback victory over Troyes on Saturday as they restored their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to five points. The result moved unbeaten PSG to 35 from 13 games, ahead of second-placed Lens who beat Toulouse 3-0 on Friday.

Golf-LIV Golf looks for big finish with quality team finale

LIV Golf has come in for plenty of criticism including a lack of competition but there will be no shortage of quality when the Saudi-backed venture concludes a controversial first season on Sunday when a team champion is crowned and a $50 million purse paid out. While the four teams collecting semi-final wins on Saturday sound as if they were lifted from video games, the names of many of the players will be familiar to golf fans around the world, particularly the captains - major winners all.

Motor racing-Mercedes say Red Bull are exaggerating wind tunnel penalty impact

Formula One champions Red Bull are exaggerating the impact on next year's car of reduced wind tunnel testing as punishment for a cost cap breach, Mercedes's trackside engineering head Andrew Shovlin said on Saturday. Red Bull have agreed to pay a fine of $7 million for spending more than allowed last season and will also have 10% less time to test in the wind tunnel over the next 12 months.

Tennis-Swiatek, Gauff in same group at WTA Finals

World number one Iga Swiatek will face American Coco Gauff in a rematch of their French Open final after the pair were drawn in the same group for the round-robin stage of the WTA Finals that will begin in Fort Worth, Texas, on Monday. Roland Garros and U.S. Open champion Swiatek (21) and Gauff (18) - the two youngest players in the field - were joined in the Tracy Austin Group by Caroline Garcia and Daria Kasatkina following the draw for the season-ending tournament.

Motor racing-Alonso and Alpine condemn abuse of F1 steward

Fernando Alonso and his Alpine Formula One team have condemned online abuse of race steward Silvia Bellot after Spain's double world champion was penalised at the U.S. Grand Prix and then reinstated. Bellot, also Spanish and the only female steward at the race in Austin, is carrying out the role again in Mexico City this weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)