Swimming-Ledecky smashes short-course 1,500m freestyle world record

American swimmer Katie Ledecky broke the women's short-course world record in the 1,500 metre freestyle at the FINA Swimming World Cup in Toronto on Saturday, shaving nearly 10 seconds off the previous mark set by Germany's Sarah Wellbrock. Ledecky, a 10-times Olympic medallist, led from wire to wire on her way to capture the gold in a time of 15:08.24, which was more than 40 seconds faster than second-place finisher Beatriz Dizotti of Brazil (15:48.82).

"That was my first time swimming this event in a short-course pool and I didn't know what to expect," said Ledecky, who is the reigning Olympic and world long-course champion in the distance. "The record was a fantastic performance by Sarah and I was happy to have swum this fast." Wellbrock had held the previous world short-course mark of 15:18.01 since 2019.

"I didn't have it as a set goal (to break the world record). I really didn't know what to expect, this being my first meet of the season," said 25-year-old Ledecky. "I knew that record was in reach just based on some things I've done in training. Especially my distance stuff has felt really good this fall."

