Uruguay''s Cavani substituted with hurt leg in Valencia match

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 30-10-2022 09:28 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 09:28 IST
Valencia and Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani had to be substituted after hurting his lower right leg in his club's Spanish league game against Barcelona.

Uruguay coach Diego Alonso has included the 35-year-old Cavani on his preliminary list of players for the World Cup in Qatar.

Cavani appeared to try to play through some pain on Saturday but fell to the turf in the 17th minute at Mestalla Stadium and held his lower right leg. The former Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United striker grimaced and shook his head as he slowly walked off the field.

Valencia coach Gennaro Gattuso said Cavani had pain in his ankle that would need to be examined.

Cavani has four goals since he joined Valencia this season.

Uruguay opens the World Cup against South Korea on November 24. It will also face Portugal and Ghana in Group H. AP SSC SSC

