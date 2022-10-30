Left Menu

France defender Jules Koundé hurts leg in Barcelona game

France and Barcelona defender Jules Kound has been substituted after apparently hurting his leg during Saturdays Spanish league match at Valencia.Kound is expected to play for France in the World Cup in Qatar where it will defend the title.Kound said after Barcelonas 1-0 victory on Saturday that he believed the pain was just muscle strain. We will see, but I dont think it is anything serious, he said before adding that the seasons compact schedule was too much for players fitness.This is the first time that we have to play every three days this early in the season, Kound said.

''This is the first time that we have to play every three days this early in the season,'' Koundé said. ''I believe that we are going a bit crazy with so many games. Sometimes those in charge don't think about the players.'' The versatile defender went down late in the second half, touching the back of his left thigh. He walked off on his own power when replaced by Gerard Pique.

France opens its World Cup defence against Australia on November 22. It also plays Denmark and Tunisia in Group D. AP SSC SSC

