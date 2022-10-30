Left Menu

Soccer-Shakhtar's league game with Oleksandria interrupted by air raid siren

Competitive soccer returned to Ukraine with the start of the country's new Premier League season in August, following Russia's February invasion of its neighbour, which Moscow calls a "special military operation". Shakhtar were down 1-0 in the opening half following Andriy Tsurikov's early goal when the siren went off and players were asked to head to the dressing room.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2022 09:54 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 09:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukrainian Premier League meeting with Oleksandria in Lviv was halted for more than an hour after an air raid warning on Saturday, before players returned to complete the match. Competitive soccer returned to Ukraine with the start of the country's new Premier League season in August, following Russia's February invasion of its neighbour, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Shakhtar were down 1-0 in the opening half following Andriy Tsurikov's early goal when the siren went off and players were asked to head to the dressing room. "The participants of the game proceeded to the shelter. Take care and find a safe place," Shakhtar posted on their official Twitter account.

The game restarted after about an hour and 40 minutes, and Bohdan Mykhailichenko equalised for Shakhtar, who had Lucas Taylor sent off later on. Mykhailo Mudryk scored to make it 2-1, but Oleksander Demchenko struck late to deny Shakhtar all three points. The draw leaves Shakhtar second in the league on 20 points.

Shakhtar, who have been playing their Champions League home games this season in Warsaw, host RB Leipzig on Wednesday. They are third in Group F of Europe's elite club competition with six points.

