Left Menu

Soccer-Guardiola says Haaland will not be risked when Man City face Sevilla

Haaland, who has 22 goals in all competitions this season, was substituted in the second half of City's goalless Champions League draw at his former side Borussia Dortmund last Tuesday after sustaining a knock. Guardiola said he would not take a risk with his leading goalscorer when they host Sevilla in Europe's top-tier club competition as they have already qualified for the knockout stage.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2022 10:30 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 10:24 IST
Soccer-Guardiola says Haaland will not be risked when Man City face Sevilla
Representative Image

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland will skip their Champions League clash with Sevilla on Wednesday as a precaution after the Norwegian did not play in Saturday's 1-0 Premier League victory at Leicester City due to injury, manager Pep Guardiola said. Haaland, who has 22 goals in all competitions this season, was substituted in the second half of City's goalless Champions League draw at his former side Borussia Dortmund last Tuesday after sustaining a knock.

Guardiola said he would not take a risk with his leading goalscorer when they host Sevilla in Europe's top-tier club competition as they have already qualified for the knockout stage. "I don't know," Guardiola told the BBC, when asked about Haaland's potential return date. "He has ligament damage. He feels better, we have one more week.

"He won't play against Sevilla, because we have already qualified and hopefully against Fulham (on Saturday) he can help us. If not, he might play against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup (on Nov. 9)." City lacked a cutting edge in the opening half at Leicester but a stunning free kick from Kevin De Bruyne sealed the win as the champions moved back to the top of the Premier League table.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anywhere

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anyw...

 Global
2
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
3
NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022