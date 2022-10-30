Muhammad Ali's grandson stays unbeaten with win at MSG

Left Menu

Nico Ali Walsh, Muhammad Alis grandson, stayed unbeaten in his boxing career with a victory at Madison Square Garden, where The Greatest fought some of his most memorable bouts.Richard Torrez Jr and Duke Ragan, who won silver medals for the US last year in the Olympics, also were winners on the undercard of Vasiliy Lomachenkos match against Jamaine Ortiz on Saturday night.Ali Walsh 7-0 beat Billy Wagner by unanimous decision in his first six-round bout.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 30-10-2022 11:40 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 11:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Nico Ali Walsh, Muhammad Ali's grandson, stayed unbeaten in his boxing career with a victory at Madison Square Garden, where The Greatest fought some of his most memorable bouts.

Richard Torrez Jr and Duke Ragan, who won silver medals for the US last year in the Olympics, also were winners on the undercard of Vasiliy Lomachenko's match against Jamaine Ortiz on Saturday night.

Ali Walsh (7-0) beat Billy Wagner by unanimous decision in his first six-round bout. Ali Walsh bloodied Wagner's face early and the middleweight demonstrated some of his grandfather's showmanship, pausing to raise his arms and encourage the chants of ''Ali! Ali!'' while he had his opponent on the ropes in the first round. It was Ali Walsh's second bout at Madison Square Garden, where Ali fought eight times, winning all of them except the ''Fight of the Century,'' the 1971 first fight of his trilogy with Joe Frazier. Ali avenged that loss at the Garden in 1974 before winning their epic rubber match in the Philippines.

Torrez (4-0, 4 KOs) stopped Ahmed Hefny of Egypt in the third round of their heavyweight bout, after winning his last match by knockout in 44 seconds. Ragan (8-0), a featherweight, had a much tougher time before edging Puerto Rican veteran Luis Lebron by close but unanimous decision. There were some boos after the decision was announced.

