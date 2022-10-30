Left Menu

Cricket-Bangladesh pip Zimbabwe in Brisbane drama

Bangladesh survived intense drama and a chaotic final over before pipping Zimbabwe by three runs in a T20 World Cup Group 2 thriller in Brisbane on Sunday. Electing to bat, the Asian side posted a competitive 150-7, riding Najmul Hossain's career-best 71 at the Gabba. Zimbabwe slumped to 35-4 in the powerplay but Sean Williams's valiant 64 left them needing 16 runs off the final over from Mosaddek Hossain.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 30-10-2022 12:33 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 12:31 IST
Cricket-Bangladesh pip Zimbabwe in Brisbane drama
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Australia

Bangladesh survived intense drama and a chaotic final over before pipping Zimbabwe by three runs in a T20 World Cup Group 2 thriller in Brisbane on Sunday. Electing to bat, the Asian side posted a competitive 150-7, riding Najmul Hossain's career-best 71 at the Gabba.

Zimbabwe slumped to 35-4 in the powerplay but Sean Williams's valiant 64 left them needing 16 runs off the final over from Mosaddek Hossain. Zimbabwe scored 11 runs off the first five deliveries and Blessing Muzarabani was stumped off the sixth, prompting celebration in the Bangladesh camp.

The stumps had been pulled and the players had left, but the TV umpire ruled the last delivery a no-ball as wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan had collected the ball in front of the stumps, not behind, before stumping Muzarabani. It was a declared a no-ball, but Mosaddek kept his cool and sent down a final delivery which Muzarabani could not connect.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anywhere

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anyw...

 Global
2
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
3
NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022