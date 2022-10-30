T20 WC: Tim Southee becomes leading wicket-taker in shortest format

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee has surpassed Bangladesh's all-rounder Shakib al Hasan to become the leading wicket-taker in T20I cricket. The bowler accomplished this milestone during his side's Group 1, Super 12 stage match against Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday.

Southee shined in the match with his economical wicket-taking spell of 1/12 in four overs. His miserly spell was one of the reasons why the Kiwis defeated Sri Lanka by 65 runs. Now, Southee has 126 wickets in his 102 appearances for the Kiwis. These wickets have come at an average of 23.98 and an economy rate of 8.14. His best bowling figures are 5/18.

He has surpassed the tally of Shakib, who has 125 wickets in 107 matches at an average of 21.18 and an economy of 6.79. His best bowling figures are 5/20. Other top bowlers in the shortest format are: Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan (119 wickets), Sri Lankan pace legend Lasith Malinga (107 wickets) and New Zealand bowler Ish Sodhi (106 wickets).

Coming to the match, New Zealand opted to bat first and put up 167/7 in their 20 overs. Initially left at the spot of bother at a score of 15/3, Kiwis recovered thanks to an 84-run stand for the fourth wicket between Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell (22). Phillips smashed a century, his second in T20Is, by scoring 104 in 64 balls with 10 boundaries and four sixes. Kasun Rajitha was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka with 2/23. Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lahiru Kumara took a wicket each.

Chasing 168, Sri Lanka never really looked like a threat. Pacers Southee and Trent Boult reduced Lankans to 8/4. Lanka was bundled out for just 102 runs, losing the match by 65 runs. Captain Dasun Shanaka top-scored with 35 and Bhanuka Rajapaksa also scored 34, but none of the other batters could cross the single-digit mark.

Boult (4/13) was the best bowler for New Zealand. Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi took two wickets each while Lockie Ferguson and Southee got one each. With this win, NZ is at the top of the points table with five points with two wins in three matches. Their other match was washed out due to rain. Sri Lanka is in the fifth position with two points and one win, two losses in three matches. (ANI)

