Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test

World number one Iga Swiatek said she was left feeling confused after Simona Halep was handed a provisional ban for doping and hoped there would be more clarity soon on the future of the Romanian player she has looked up to. Two-times major winner Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency this month after she tested positive for the banned blood-booster roxadustat.

Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter

England captain Sarah Hunter has warned opposition defences that her side has no intention of altering their highly effective use of the rolling maul after booking their place in the semi-finals of the women's Rugby World Cup on Sunday. The Simon Middleton-coached Red Roses handed Australia a 41-5 defeat in Auckland to set up a last four meeting with Canada next Saturday, with England's forwards to the fore as they have been throughout the tournament in New Zealand.

NBA roundup: Thunder rally in 4th to stun Mavs in OT

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a season-high 38 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder forced overtime thanks to an 18-2 run at the end of regulation before capturing a 117-111 victory over the host Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. After not playing for the entirety of the game, Isaiah Joe came off the bench with 4:53 left in the fourth to ignite the comeback. He quickly tallied seven points, a rebound and an assist while hitting the game-tying 3-pointer with 15.8 seconds left to force the extra period. Joe went on to finish with 15 points.

Soccer-De Bruyne puts Manchester City top, Liverpool suffer shock defeat

Kevin de Bruyne's stunning free-kick sealed a 1-0 win for champions Manchester City at Leicester City to put them top of the Premier League but Liverpool's season went from bad to worse with a shock 2-1 home defeat by Leeds United on Saturday. Liverpool's second successive defeat against a team in the bottom three, following last week's reverse at Nottingham Forest, left them in ninth place, eight points off the top four.

Motor racing-Verstappen on pole in Mexico and chasing F1 record

Red Bull's double world champion Max Verstappen swept to pole position at the Mexico City Grand Prix on Saturday with his sights set on a record 14th victory of the season. The Dutch 25-year-old, who secured his second successive Formula One title this month with four races to spare, lapped the high-speed Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez with a fastest time of one minute 17.775 seconds.

Soccer-Klopp rues lack of control as Liverpool come up short again

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp was left to ponder his side's inability to control games this season as a late goal gave struggling Leeds United a surprise 2-1 win at Anfield on Saturday despite the Reds dominating the game. Liverpool conceded early but bounced back to equalise through Mohamed Salah. They enjoyed almost 70% possession and had 10 shots on target but still they came away empty-handed as a 29-game unbeaten run at home was ended.

NHL roundup: Christian Dvorak's hat trick carries Canadiens to victory

Christian Dvorak scored a third-period hat trick as the visiting Montreal Canadiens rallied past the St. Louis Blues 7-4 on Saturday night. Cole Caufield scored twice, Nick Suzuki added a goal and two assists and Juraj Slafkovsky also scored for the Canadiens, who erased a 3-1 deficit while winning for the fourth time in six games.

Rugby-Canada outgun United States to reach World Cup semis

Canada ran in four tries to beat neighbours the United States 32-11 in an arm-wrestle of a women's World Cup quarter-final on Sunday, setting up a date with tournament favourites England in the semi-finals. McKinley Hunt, Karen Paquin, Paige Farries and Alex Tessier all crossed to send Canada to a fifth World Cup semi-final with a deserved victory in wet conditions at Waitakere Stadium.

Baseball-Astros beat Phillies to tie World Series at 1-1

The Houston Astros made another fast start against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies but this time around held it together through some drama-filled late moments for a 5-2 victory on Saturday that squared the World Series at one game apiece. Houston blew a commanding 5-0 lead in Friday's opening game of the best-of-seven Major League Baseball championship for their first loss of the postseason and were once again put to the test by a relentless Phillies team.

Motor racing-Alonso and Alpine condemn abuse of F1 steward

Fernando Alonso and his Alpine Formula One team have condemned online abuse of race steward Silvia Bellot after Spain's double world champion was penalised at the U.S. Grand Prix and then reinstated. Bellot, also Spanish and the only female steward at the race in Austin, is carrying out the role again in Mexico City this weekend.

