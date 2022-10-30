Atwal placed 28th after third round in Bermuda

India's Arjun Atwal had a quiet day with just two birdies and one bogey as he carded 1-under 70 for a tied 28th place in the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Atwal, who had a 63 in the first round followed that up with an even-par 71 and then 70, as he was 9-under with one round to go.

Starting on the back nine, Atwal bogeyed the 12th and was 1-over till he found back-to-back birdies on second and third. He parred the rest.

Seamus Power, the highest-ranked player at Port Royal this week, took the lead with a 6-under 65 and he shared it with Ben Griffin, who also shot a fine round in strong wind with a 66. They were at 18-under 195, two shots clear of Kevin Yu (67) and Aaron Baddeley (68).

Power has one PGA TOUR victory, the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky last year.

Chinese Taipei's rookie Kevin Yu showed plenty of character by battling back from two late bogeys on Saturday to stay firmly in contention.

The 24-year-old Korn Ferry Tour graduate carded a third-round 4-under 67 at Port Royal Golf Course to finish the day in joint-third on 16-under 197, two strokes behind co-leaders Power of Ireland and Griffin of the U.S.

Yu's compatriot C T Pan, who holds one PGA TOUR win, shot a blemish-free 69 for 11-under to shoot 11 spots up to a share of 13th place and seven shots off the pace. Pan birdied the second and seventh holes and steadily filled the rest of his scorecard with pars.

