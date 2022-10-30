Pakistan beat Netherlands by 6 wickets in T20 WC
- Country:
- Australia
Pakistan defeated the Netherlands by six wickets in their crucial T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.
Opting to bat, Netherlands found the going tough. Colin Ackermann top-scored with a run-a-ball 27, while skipper Scott Edwards made 15.
Shadab Khan was the most successful bowler for Pakistan, snapping three wickets for 22 runs in his four overs.
Shaheen Afridi (1/19), Mohammad Wasim Jr (2/15), Naseem Shah (1/11) and Haris Rauf (1/10) were also among wickets.
Pakistan chased down the target in 13.5 overs, reaching 95 for four.
Mohammad Rizwan made 49, while Brandon Glover (2/22) picked up two wickets for the Netherlands.
Brief Score: Netherlands: 91 for 2 in 20 overs (Colin Ackermann 27; Shadab Khan 3/22).
Pakistan: 95 for 4 in 13.5 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 49; Brandon Glover 2/22).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)