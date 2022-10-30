Left Menu

T20 WC: Virat Kohli becomes second player to complete 1,000 runs in tournament's history

The star batter accomplished this landmark during India's match against South Africa in Perth.

ANI | Updated: 30-10-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 17:30 IST
T20 WC: Virat Kohli becomes second player to complete 1,000 runs in tournament's history
Virat Kohli. (Photo- Virat Kohli Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli on Sunday completed 1,000 runs at ICC T20 World Cup events, becoming only the second player to do so. The star accomplished this landmark during India's match against South Africa in Perth.

In the match, Kohli could score only 12 off 11 balls, consisting of two fours. He was dismissed by pacer Lungi Ngidi. Now, in 24 matches across 22 innings, Virat has scored 1,001 runs at an average of 83.41. His highest score in the tournament is 89*. Twelve half-centuries have come off his bat.

The tournament's all-time top-scorer is Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene, who has scored 1,016 runs at an average of 39.07 in 31 matches. One century and six fifties have come off his bat, with the best individual score of 100. Others on the list of leading run-scorers in the tournament are: West Indies legend Chris Gayle (965), Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (919) and Sri Lankan great Tillakaratne Dilshan (897).

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to bat first. India's innings is currently in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anywhere

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anyw...

 Global
2
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
3
NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three Forks

NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three For...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022