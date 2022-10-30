Left Menu

Vijayaraj wins race 2 in LGB Formula 4 class at national racing

Ahura Racings Amir Sayed finally opened his account this season by finishing second while MSports Vishnu Prasad finished a close third.Day 2 started with Race 2 of the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup. It started off smooth but soon turned out to be unlucky for seasoned campaigner and Saturdays podium topper Anish D Shetty as he lost control and retired midway.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 30-10-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 19:04 IST
Viswas Vijayaraj of Ahura Racing won race 2 in the LGB Formula 4 class at the JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship here on Sunday. A neck-to-neck battle ended with Vijayaraj defending his top position from Race 1. Ahura Racing’s Amir Sayed finally opened his account this season by finishing second while MSport’s Vishnu Prasad finished a close third.

Day 2 started with Race 2 of the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup. It started off smooth but soon turned out to be unlucky for seasoned campaigner and Saturday’s podium topper Anish D Shetty as he lost control and retired midway. It was Navaneeth Kumar, who took this opportunity to claim the top spot today. In the pro category, Navaneeth took the lead, with Allwin coming second and Ullas S Nanda finishing third. The Race 3 of JK Tyre Novice Cup started off right after and saw the young campaigners resuming their battle. However, another disappointment came soon as Momentum Motorsports’ Arjun Syam Nair, who topped Race 2 on Saturday, toppled over after getting hit by Aman Nagdev’s car. It was Arjun’s teammate Chetan Surineni, who showed a surprising run to clinch the top spot at the podium, as DTS Racing duo Vinith Kumar and Joel Joseph came a close second and third.

