Govt signs MoU with FIFA, AIFF for implementation of 'Football4Schools' initiative in India

Union Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on behalf of the Ministry of Education signed an MoU with FIFA and All India Football Federation (AIFF) for the 'Football4Schools' initiative in India on Sunday at Mumbai. FIFA President Gianni Infantino; Minister of State, Minister of State for Home Affairs and Youth Affairs & Sports Nisith Pramanik; Minister for School Education and Marathi Language of Maharashtra Deepak Kesarkar; President, All India Football Federation, Kalyan Chaubey; Commissioner, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Vinayak Garg & officials of All India Football Federation were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said, "Sports has been given a place of pride in NEP 2020 and the Football4Schools program espouses the spirit of NEP2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid emphasis on mainstreaming of sports with education and the Football4Schools program is a step towards translating PM Modi's vision of making sports as a way of life as well as creating well-rounded citizens." Pradhan expressed his happiness that FIFA, Indian Football and the Ministry of Education, GOI through this MoU on the sidelines of U-17 Women's WC are collaborating together to promote football and also equip the young learners with valuable life skills. Pradhan further said that football is an immensely popular sport and the Football4Schools program uses it as a positive tool to inspire children and ensure their holistic development. He further said that 'Football4Schools' aims to empower 25 million young boys and girls in India through sports-integrated learning.

Benefits of the programme are empowered learners (boys and girls) with valuable life skills and competencies. It will empower and provide coach-educators with the training to deliver sport and life-skills activities It will build the capacity of stakeholders (Schools, Member Associations and public authorities) to deliver training in life skills through football and strengthen cooperation between governments and participating schools to enable partnerships, alliances and intersectoral collaboration. (ANI)

