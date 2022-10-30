South Africa beat India by five wickets
Aiden Markram and David Miller made 52 and 56 runs respectively, the latter remaining not out.Opting to bat, skipper Rohit Sharma was the first batter to get dismissed, following which India kept losing wickets at regular intervals.Returning to the team at the expense of Tabraiz Shamsi, pacer Lungi Ngidi was the wrecker-in-chief as he ran through the famed Indian top-order with four wickets during an incisive spell of fast bowling on a pacy track.
- Country:
- Australia
South Africa defeated India by five wickets in their T20 World Cup match here on Sunday. Suryakumar Yadav lifted India to 133 for nine with a 40-ball 68 after a batting collapse. In reply, South Africa completed the chase in 19.4 overs. Aiden Markram and David Miller made 52 and 56 runs respectively, the latter remaining not out.
Opting to bat, skipper Rohit Sharma was the first batter to get dismissed, following which India kept losing wickets at regular intervals.
Returning to the team at the expense of Tabraiz Shamsi, pacer Lungi Ngidi was the wrecker-in-chief as he ran through the famed Indian top-order with four wickets during an incisive spell of fast bowling on a pacy track. Brief scores: India: 133/9 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 68; Lungi Ngidi 4/29, Wayne Parnell 3/15). South Africa: 134/5 in 19.4 overs (Aiden Markram 52, David Miller 56 not out; Arshdeep Singh 2/25).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
T20 WC: Fifties from Rahul, Suryakumar guide India to 186/7 against Australia in warm-up match
'The Flash' star Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to Vermont burglary charges
Suryakumar retains no.2 spot in batters' list ahead of T20WC
T20 WC: Playing in Mumbai helped me to adjust to Australia's fast, bouncy pitches: India's Suryakumar after win over Netherlands
Cricket-Miller fifty powers S Africa to last-over win v India