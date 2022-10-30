Soccer-AS Monaco seal 2-0 home win over Angers in Ligue 1

Left Menu

Breel Embolo and Aleksandr Golovin scored in the second half as AS Monaco beat bottom side Angers 2-0 at home in Ligue 1 on Sunday. Angers had been awarded a penalty in the first half after Adrien Hunou surged into the box and tumbled, but VAR overturned the decision and the forward was booked for diving.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 21:39 IST
Breel Embolo and Aleksandr Golovin scored in the second half as AS Monaco beat bottom side Angers 2-0 at home in Ligue 1 on Sunday. Monaco moved one spot up to sixth in the league standings on 24 points after 13 matches, three points adrift of the top four, while Angers stayed bottom on eight points.

Switzerland forward Embolo scored in the 53rd minute when he turned in substitute Vanderson's cross from close range, finishing off a clever team move. The goal came as a relief for the hosts, who missed a chance to take the lead in the 40th minute when captain Wissam Ben Yedder's penalty was saved by Angers goalkeeper Yahia Fofana.

Second-half substitute Golovin wrapped up the win in the 69th minute with a sensational strike from outside the box after an assist by Kevin Volland. Angers had been awarded a penalty in the first half after Adrien Hunou surged into the box and tumbled, but VAR overturned the decision and the forward was booked for diving.

