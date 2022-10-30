Left Menu

Soccer-Union score stoppage time winner against Gladbach to stay top

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 30-10-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 22:10 IST
Union Berlin scored a stoppage-time winner through Danilho Doekhi on Sunday to snatch a 2-1 win over visiting Borussia Moenchengladbach and remain top of the Bundesliga, one point ahead of Bayern Munich. Kevin Behrens's powerful header levelled the score in the 79th for Union, avoiding a second consecutive loss for the club, who have surprisingly led the title race for more than a month, before Doekhi's last-gasp winner.

Union are on 26 with Bayern on 25 points following their 6-2 win over Mainz 05 on Saturday. Gladbach's Nico Elvedi headed in for the lead in the 33rd minute from a Lars Stindl corner, with the visitors controlling possession in the first half.

The hosts, who lost last week to VfL Bochum, pushed forward after the break and earned the equaliser when Behrens beat keeper Tobias Sippel 11 minutes from the end. Union then put the ball in the net again but Christopher Trimmel's 87th-minute header was overruled by the VAR before Doekhi got the winner with the last move of the game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

