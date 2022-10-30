Left Menu

Holders Spain win FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Spain emerged the winners after an own goal by Colombian defender Ana Mara Guzmn Zapata in the 82nd minute of the final at the D Y Patil Sports Stadium.FIFA president Gianni Infantino, alongside top officials from the Asian Football Federation AFC and All India Football Federation AIFF, was in attendance at the venue as Spain eked out a solitary goal win and retained the title they also claimed in 2018.Spain took the lead with Cristinas goal, when she scored off the rebound after the Colombian goalkeeper had stopped it the first time.

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 30-10-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 22:18 IST
Holders Spain win FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Defending champions Spain won the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup with a 1-0 victory over first-time finalists Colombia whose campaign ended in a heartbreak after an own goal in the summit clash here on Sunday. Spain emerged the winners after an own goal by Colombian defender Ana María Guzmán Zapata in the 82nd minute of the final at the D Y Patil Sports Stadium.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, alongside top officials from the Asian Football Federation (AFC) and All India Football Federation (AIFF), was in attendance at the venue as Spain eked out a solitary goal win and retained the title they also claimed in 2018.

Spain took the lead with Cristina's goal, when she scored off the rebound after the Colombian goalkeeper had stopped it the first time. However, the score remained 0-0 as the goal was disallowed by a VAR review. It ruled that Cristina had touched the ball with her hand.

The two teams also met in the group phase, with Spain winning 1-0. This was European giants Spain's second title.

In the third-place classification match, Nigeria beat Germany 3-2 on penalties. Two missed penalties by Germany's Paulina Platner and Loreen Bender and a save by goalkeeper Omilana Faith off Paulina Bartz's shot paved the way for Nigeria's first-ever medal in the tournament. Hosts India failed to clear the group stage after losing all their three matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anywhere

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anyw...

 Global
2
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
3
NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three Forks

NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three For...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022