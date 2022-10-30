Sports News Roundup: Thunder rally in 4th to stun Mavs in OT; Ledecky smashes short-course 1,500m freestyle world record and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test

World number one Iga Swiatek said she was left feeling confused after Simona Halep was handed a provisional ban for doping and hoped there would be more clarity soon on the future of the Romanian player she has looked up to. Two-times major winner Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency this month after she tested positive for the banned blood-booster roxadustat.

Swimming-Ledecky smashes short-course 1,500m freestyle world record

American swimmer Katie Ledecky broke the women's short-course world record in the 1,500 metre freestyle at the FINA Swimming World Cup in Toronto on Saturday, shaving nearly 10 seconds off the previous mark set by Germany's Sarah Wellbrock. Ledecky, a 10-times Olympic medallist, led from wire to wire on her way to capture the gold in a time of 15:08.24, which was more than 40 seconds faster than second-place finisher Beatriz Dizotti of Brazil (15:48.82).

NBA roundup: Thunder rally in 4th to stun Mavs in OT

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a season-high 38 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder forced overtime thanks to an 18-2 run at the end of regulation before capturing a 117-111 victory over the host Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. After not playing for the entirety of the game, Isaiah Joe came off the bench with 4:53 left in the fourth to ignite the comeback. He quickly tallied seven points, a rebound and an assist while hitting the game-tying 3-pointer with 15.8 seconds left to force the extra period. Joe went on to finish with 15 points.

Soccer-Monza's Mari discharged from hospital after supermarket stabbing

Serie A soccer player Pablo Mari has been discharged from hospital after he was stabbed in an attack in an Italian supermarket earlier this week, his club Monza said on Sunday. Mari faces at least two months out of the game after an operation on Friday for stab wounds. The attack left one man dead and many injured.

Motor racing-Verstappen on pole in Mexico and chasing F1 record

Red Bull's double world champion Max Verstappen swept to pole position at the Mexico City Grand Prix on Saturday with his sights set on a record 14th victory of the season. The Dutch 25-year-old, who secured his second successive Formula One title this month with four races to spare, lapped the high-speed Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez with a fastest time of one minute 17.775 seconds.

Cycling-Colbrelli says to retire, after being fitted with defibrillator

Italian rider Sonny Colbrelli, who required emergency treatment after collapsing at the Volta a Catalunya race in March and was fitted with a subcutaneous defibrillator implant (ICD), said on Sunday he will retire from professional cycling. Colbrelli was edged out by Australian Michael Matthews at the end of the opening stage of the race in Spain and fell to the ground. He needed defibrillation and was later diagnosed with an "unstable cardiac arrhythmia".

NHL roundup: Christian Dvorak's hat trick carries Canadiens to victory

Christian Dvorak scored a third-period hat trick as the visiting Montreal Canadiens rallied past the St. Louis Blues 7-4 on Saturday night. Cole Caufield scored twice, Nick Suzuki added a goal and two assists and Juraj Slafkovsky also scored for the Canadiens, who erased a 3-1 deficit while winning for the fourth time in six games.

Soccer-Arsenal back on top but Saka limps off early in win over Forest

Arsenal thrashed Nottingham Forest 5-0 at the Emirates on Sunday to return to the top of the Premier League, but the win may have come at a cost after Bukayo Saka limped off midway through the first half. Saka's replacement Reiss Nelson scored a brace to go with goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard. But the injury to the winger will be a major concern for manager Mikel Arteta and his England counterpart Gareth Southgate three weeks ahead of the start of the World Cup in Qatar.

Rugby-Canada outgun United States to reach World Cup semis

Canada ran in four tries to beat neighbours the United States 32-11 in an arm-wrestle of a women's World Cup quarter-final on Sunday, setting up a date with tournament favourites England in the semi-finals. McKinley Hunt, Karen Paquin, Paige Farries and Alex Tessier all crossed to send Canada to a fifth World Cup semi-final with a deserved victory in wet conditions at Waitakere Stadium.

Baseball-Astros beat Phillies to tie World Series at 1-1

The Houston Astros made another fast start against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies but this time around held it together through some drama-filled late moments for a 5-2 victory on Saturday that squared the World Series at one game apiece. Houston blew a commanding 5-0 lead in Friday's opening game of the best-of-seven Major League Baseball championship for their first loss of the postseason and were once again put to the test by a relentless Phillies team.

(With inputs from agencies.)