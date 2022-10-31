Soccer-Union score stoppage time winner against Gladbach to stay top

Union Berlin staged a late two-goal comeback, including a stoppage-time winner through Danilho Doekhi, on Sunday to snatch a 2-1 win over visiting Borussia Moenchengladbach and remain top of the Bundesliga, one point ahead of Bayern Munich.

Kevin Behrens's powerful header levelled the score in the 79th for Union, avoiding a second consecutive loss for the club, who have surprisingly led the title race for more than a month. Doekhi's last-gasp header in the sixth minute of stoppage time then handed Union the three points to move them up to 26, with Bayern Munich on 25 points following their 6-2 win over Mainz 05 on Saturday.

Freiburg stayed third, a further point behind, after easing past Schalke 04 2-0 with both goals from their top scorer Vincenzo Grifo. "This is amazing really. A fantastic momentary snapshot," said Union coach Urs Fischer, whose team's run this season has exceeded expectations.

"The team did not give up and kept believing. We were really dominant in the second half. They deserved the win." Gladbach's Nico Elvedi headed in for the lead in the 33rd minute from a Lars Stindl corner, with the visitors controlling possession in the first half.

The hosts, who lost last week to VfL Bochum, pushed forward after the break and earned the equaliser when Behrens beat keeper Tobias Sippel 11 minutes from the end. Union then put the ball in the net again but Christopher Trimmel's 87th-minute header was over-ruled by the VAR before Doekhi got the winner with the last move of the game.

