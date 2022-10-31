Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:54 PM EDT on Sunday, October 31

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday:

- - - - NFL Report: Browns now willing to trade RB Kareem Hunt The Cleveland Browns are now willing to grant running back Kareem Hunt's trade request, ESPN reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-HUNT, Field Level Media - - Report: Texans open to trading WR Brandin Cooks The Houston Texans are listening to trade inquiries involving wide receiver Brandin Cooks, ESPN reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-HOU-COOKS, Field Level Media - - Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) inactive vs. Bears Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is listed as inactive for Sunday's home game against the Chicago Bears. FOOTBALL-NFL-CHI-DAL-ELLIOTT, Field Level Media - - Raiders TE Darren Waller (hamstring) inactive vs. Saints Tight end Darren Waller will sit out his second straight game on Sunday when the Las Vegas Raiders visit the New Orleans Saints. FOOTBALL-NFL-LV-NO-WALLER, Field Level Media - - Sunday's schedule: Denver vs. Jacksonville (in London) Carolina at Atlanta Chicago at Dallas Miami at Detroit Arizona at Minnesota Las Vegas at New Orleans New England at N.Y. Jets Pittsburgh at Philadelphia Tennessee at Houston Washington at Indianapolis San Francisco at L.A. Rams N.Y. Giants at Seattle Green Bay at Buffalo - - - - COLLEGE FOOTBALL Michigan State condemns 'assault' on Michigan players Michigan State officials said Sunday that players who confronted and threw punches at least one Michigan player after their rivalry game on Saturday night will be held responsible and that the university will cooperate with any forthcoming investigations from police or the Big Ten. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-MSU-MICH-POSTGAME-FIGHT, Field Level Media - - - - MLB MLB commissioner: A's likely to leave Oakland for Las Vegas It's a safe bet that the Athletics will leave Oakland for Las Vegas, according to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. BASEBALL-MLB-OAK-ATHLETICS-VEGAS, Field Level Media - - Phillies to start RHP Noah Syndergaard in Game 3 Phillies right-hander Noah Syndergaard will get the start Monday when the World Series shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3. BASEBALL-MLB-HOU-PHI-GAME3STARTERS, Field Level Media - - - - NBA Sunday's schedule: New Orleans at L.A. Clippers Washington at Boston New York at Cleveland Golden State at Detroit Minnesota at San Antonio Orlando at Dallas Houston at Phoenix Denver at L.A. Lakers - - - - NHL Blue Jackets recall G Joonas Korpisalo from AHL The Columbus Blue Jackets recalled goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from his conditioning assignment in the American Hockey League on Sunday. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CBJ-KORPISALO, Field Level Media - - - - Sunday's schedule: Columbus at New Jersey Minnesota at Chicago N.Y. Rangers at Arizona Toronto at Anaheim Winnipeg at Vegas - - - - MLS Sunday's schedule: Eastern Conference final: NYCFC at Philadelphia Western Conference final: Austin FC at Los Angeles FC - - - - GOLF PGA -- Butterfield Bermuda Championship LIV Golf Miami Team Championship - - - - AUTO RACING NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville - - - - TENNIS ATP roundup - - - - ESPORTS Dota -- The International 2022 (at Singapore) League of Legends World Championship semifinals Overwatch League playoffs - - - -

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)