Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 31-10-2022 01:33 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 01:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend SCHALKE CRISIS

Schalke 04's crisis shows no signs of ending any time soon after new coach Thomas Reis' losing debut of 2-0 against Freiburg. The team, who won promotion last season after a year in the second tier, already had the resignation of sports director Rouven Schroeder earlier this week, shortly before the appointment of Reis.

The Ruhr valley club is bottom of the standings, having lost eight of their 12 league matches so far. CHOUPO-MOTING RUN

Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was on target in their 6-2 win over Mainz 05 to make it five consecutive matches across all competitions that he has scored. The 33-year-old Cameroon international, who scored on Wednesday against Barcelona in the Champions League, has also netted in three straight Bundesliga matches, the first time he has done so since 2014 when he was playing for Mainz.

DORTMUND EFFICIENCY Borussia Dortmund managed just two shots on target in the entire game against Eintracht Frankfurt but scored both times for a 2-1 win.

Edin Terzic's team has now won their last two league matches, scoring seven goals in the process as they climbed up to fourth in the league.

