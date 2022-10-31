Soccer-LaLiga talking points

Talking points from the LaLiga weekend: LEWANDOWSKI PAPERS OVER BARCA CRACKS

Robert Lewandowski, LaLiga's leading scorer, got his 13th league goal in a 1-0 win away at Valencia and kept second-placed Barcelona in the title hunt, but Xavi Hernandez's side are far from settled. After a busy transfer window when several new players were signed to rebuild a squad capable of helping Barca to win titles, they have not shown consistency from game to game and across competitions.

Despite the luxury of options in attack, Barca are yet to implement a recognisable system of the sort that made the club so successful in the past, with the players yet to show they can play in synch with each other. Instead, they relied on moments of individual brilliance against a Valencia side that had conceded the most goals among the top 10.

That may help in taming mid-table Spanish teams but Barca's flaws were laid bare in the Champions League where they crashed out in the group stage with a game to spare earlier in the week. STUANI A THORN IN REAL MADRID'S FLESH AGAIN

Real Madrid had the opportunity to extend their LaLiga lead to three points over Barcelona but were held to a 1-1 draw against Girona after Cristhian Stuani scored a late equaliser at the Santiago Bernabeu. Since 2017, no player has scored more goals away at Real than Stuani (four), with the 36-year-old scoring from the spot on Sunday to deny the unbeaten league leaders a fifth straight league win.

Real boss Carlo Ancelotti felt that the penalty -- awarded for a Marco Asensio handball -- should not have been given. "Asensio told me that he was hit in the chest. It's true that the left hand is in a strange position... but he simply doesn't hit the ball with his hand," Ancelotti said.

CAVANI'S INJURY A WORRY FOR VALENCIA AND URUGUAY Valencia bet on Edinson Cavani to lead their line when they signed the Uruguayan striker on a free transfer and he has repaid them with four goals in seven games.

But an ankle injury that forced the 35-year-old to hobble off after 18 minutes in the loss to Barcelona will be a cause for worry. Valencia are 10th in the standings after a run of four games without a win. Gennaro Gattuso's side cannot afford to fall further behind, with two more games against top-four chasing Real Sociedad and Real Betis before the World Cup break.

With 133 caps for Uruguay, the veteran with five World Cup goals to his name is also crucial to the South American team's prospects and they will hope he is 100% fit when they fly to Qatar. VILLARREAL REMAIN WINLESS IN POST-EMERY ERA

Villarreal moved quickly to appoint Quique Setien as their manager after losing Unai Emery to Aston Villa but the club have yet to win under the former Barcelona coach after two games. Villarreal, who reached the Champions League semi-finals under Emery last season, were held to a home draw in the third-tier Europa Conference League in midweek while Athletic Bilbao beat them 1-0 on Sunday to leave them eighth in the standings.

To make matters worse, midfielder Giovani Lo Celso was taken off in the first half with what looked like a hamstring injury, which could also be bad news for Argentina ahead of the World Cup.

