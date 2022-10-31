Left Menu

Motor racing-Verstappen sets F1 record for most wins in a season

The Dutch 25-year-old led from pole position at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez to take the chequered flag ahead of Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton with Red Bull's Sergio Perez third in front of his home crowd. Verstappen's win was his fourth in Mexico and the podium was the same as last year.

Motor racing-Verstappen sets F1 record for most wins in a season
Red Bull's double world champion Max Verstappen won the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday to set a Formula One record of 14 victories in a single season. The Dutch 25-year-old led from pole position at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez to take the chequered flag ahead of Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton with Red Bull's Sergio Perez third in front of his home crowd.

Verstappen's win was his fourth in Mexico and the podium was the same as last year. It was also a ninth win in a row and 16th from 20 races for Red Bull, who wrapped up the constructors' title in Texas last weekend with three rounds to spare. Verstappen retained his drivers' title in Japan on Oct. 9. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Clare Fallon)

