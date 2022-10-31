Left Menu

Soccer-Torino upset Milan 2-1 in Serie A

Struggling Torino grabbed a 2-1 home win against AC Milan on Sunday, condemning the defending champions to their second Serie A loss this season.

31-10-2022
Struggling Torino grabbed a 2-1 home win against AC Milan on Sunday, condemning the defending champions to their second Serie A loss this season. Torino took a surprise lead in the 35th minute through defender Koffi Djidji, who nodded home a free kick by Valentino Lazaro awarded after Pierre Kalulu's foul on Torino midfielder Nikola Vlasic.

Aleksey Miranchuk doubled Torino's advantage two minutes later when goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic sent a long ball up the field which landed just in front of Milan's area, and the midfielder fired a low shot inside the right post. Milan hit back through midfielder Junior Messias who unleashed their first shot on target in the 67th minute, after an error by Milinkovic-Savic who left the goal uncovered and allowed the Brazilian to shoot into the empty net.

Milan are third in the standings on 26 points from 12 games, one point below second-placed Atalanta and six adrift of leaders Napoli, who both won their games this weekend. Torino moved up to ninth on 17 points.

