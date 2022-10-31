Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Mercedes tell Hamilton the seat is his to race into his 40s

Mercedes have told Lewis Hamilton he can be sure of a seat if he wants to stay in Formula One and believe he can emulate NFL great Tom Brady and compete into his 40s. The seven-times world champion and winner of a record 103 races will be 38 in January and has said he intends to sign a multi-year extension to the contract that expires at the end of 2023.

Swimming-Ledecky smashes short-course 1,500m freestyle world record

American swimmer Katie Ledecky broke the women's short-course world record in the 1,500 metre freestyle at the FINA Swimming World Cup in Toronto on Saturday, shaving nearly 10 seconds off the previous mark set by Germany's Sarah Wellbrock. Ledecky, a 10-times Olympic medallist, led from wire to wire on her way to capture the gold in a time of 15:08.24, which was more than 40 seconds faster than second-place finisher Beatriz Dizotti of Brazil (15:48.82).

Motor racing-Verstappen sets F1 record for most wins in a season

Red Bull's double world champion Max Verstappen won the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday to set a Formula One record of 14 victories from a single season, as well as the most points scored. The Dutch driver led from pole position at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, stopping on lap 26 of 71 to switch from soft to medium tyres and taking the chequered flag 15.186 seconds clear of Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton.

Soccer-Arsenal beat West Ham but Manchester United go top of WSL

Arsenal came back from a goal down to beat West Ham United 3-1 on Sunday, but it was not enough to dislodge Manchester United, who top the Women's Super League table after a 3-0 win over Everton earlier in the day. United, Arsenal and Chelsea, who beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Sunday, all have 15 points but the Red Devils lead the standings thanks to their superior goal difference.

Baseball-No nerves for Astros' McCullers ahead of World Series return

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. will make his long-awaited return to the World Series stage after missing last year's Fall Classic with a forearm injury that left him in an even more stressful role as a spectator. McCullers, who only returned to the Astros lineup in August, will make his third start of the postseason on Monday when he takes the mound against the hosts Philadelphia Phillies with the best-of-seven World Series tied at one game apiece.

Analysis-Golf-LIV Golf vows next year will be bigger and better

LIV Golf crowned a first team champion to bring the controversial Saudi-backed series to a close at Trump National Doral on Sunday, declaring the inaugural season a huge success and vowing to come back bigger and better next year. The 4 Aces captained by Dustin Johnson collected the winner's prize splitting $16 million, which was just part of a whopping $50 million pay out that saw even the last of the 12 teams pocketing a $1 million for a single round of golf.

Soccer-Arsenal back on top but Saka limps off early in win over Forest

Arsenal thrashed Nottingham Forest 5-0 at the Emirates on Sunday to return to the top of the Premier League, but the win may have come at a cost after Bukayo Saka limped off midway through the first half. Saka’s replacement Reiss Nelson scored a brace to go with goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard. But the injury to the winger will be a major concern for manager Mikel Arteta and his England counterpart Gareth Southgate three weeks ahead of the start of the World Cup in Qatar.

ATP roundup: Daniil Medvedev rallies to title in Vienna

Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia rallied to defeat Canada's Denis Shapovalov and win the Erste Bank Open on Sunday in Vienna, Austria. It is the second title of the season and 15th in his career for the 26-year-old Medvedev, who completed his 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory in two hours and 16 minutes.

Baseball-Astros beat Phillies to tie World Series at 1-1

The Houston Astros made another fast start against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies but this time around held it together through some drama-filled late moments for a 5-2 victory on Saturday that squared the World Series at one game apiece. Houston blew a commanding 5-0 lead in Friday's opening game of the best-of-seven Major League Baseball championship for their first loss of the postseason and were once again put to the test by a relentless Phillies team.

Golf-Aces high as Johnson leads team to LIV Golf team title

Captain Dustin Johnson led the 4 Aces to the first LIV Golf team championship and the $16 million winner's purse on Sunday at Trump National Doral to bring the curtain down on the Saudi-back venture's tumultuous inaugural season. Johnson had said that it was the competition not the money that excited him but the former-world number one and Masters champion cashed in anyway finishing top of the LIV money list with more than $35 million from just eight events (including an $18 million bonus as the season's individual champion).

