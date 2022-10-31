Left Menu

Indian golfer Arjun Atwal, who had a great start to the week, ended it tamely with a 2-over 73 that saw him finish T-49 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship here.Atwal, who had opened with a sensational 8-under 63, started the final round with a birdie but dropped two bogeys on the third and ninth.On the back nine, he had bogeys on 16th and 18th with a birdie in between on 17th.Seamus Power did enough to win his second TOUR title while rookie Ben Griffin faltered on Sunday.

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 31-10-2022 10:24 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 10:23 IST
Atwal finishes 49th as Power wins in Bermuda
Arjun Atwal Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Indian golfer Arjun Atwal, who had a great start to the week, ended it tamely with a 2-over 73 that saw him finish T-49 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship here.

Atwal, who had opened with a sensational 8-under 63, started the final round with a birdie but dropped two bogeys on the third and ninth.

On the back nine, he had bogeys on 16th and 18th with a birdie in between on 17th.

Seamus Power did enough to win his second TOUR title while rookie Ben Griffin faltered on Sunday. Power took the lead for good with a 25-foot birdie putt at the 14th. A bogey on the final hole gave the Irishman a 1-under 70 and a one-shot victory over Thomas Detry, who had earlier holed a bunker shot on the 18th for birdie and a 67.

Griffin had a shot at winning on the PGA TOUR and going to the Masters. He started the back nine at Port Royal with back-to-back birdies, putting him at 5-under for the day and with a two-shot lead over Power. However, he then bogeyed four straight holes, followed by a double bogey on the par-3 16th that ended his chances.

