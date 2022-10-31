Left Menu

"From Paris with love": Chirag Shetty following French Open title win with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy of India took home their first BWF Super 750 championship on Sunday by winning the men's doubles event at the French Open 2022

ANI | Updated: 31-10-2022 11:00 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 11:00 IST
"From Paris with love": Chirag Shetty following French Open title win with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy with their title. (Photo- Chirag Shetty Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Indian shuttler Chirag Shetty took to social media for expressing his happiness after clinching the French Open 2022 men's doubles title with partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy of India took home their first BWF Super 750 championship on Sunday by winning the men's doubles event at the French Open 2022.

"From Paris with. #FrenchOpen," tweeted Chirag. The Indian badminton team defeated Chinese Taipei's Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han 21-13, 21-19 in the final after eliminating the top seeds from Japan, Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi, in the quarterfinals.

Despite the fact that their previous three victories on the BWF World Tour came in lower-level competition, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won this one. The Thailand Open 2019 and the India Open 2022 were both Super 500 competitions, while their first, the Hyderabad Open 2018, was a Super 100 competition as per Olympics.com.

Additionally, this was the first time an Indian men's doubles team won the French Open badminton championship since Partho Ganguli and Vikram Singh's victory in 1983. The seventh-seeded team in the competition, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who are ranked as the No. 8 men's doubles team in the world, got off to a fast start by winning the first five points of the match. The Indian pair easily controlled the first game and won it because to their aggressive style of badminton.

In the second game, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who were facing Chinese Taipei opponents for the first time, carried the momentum and entered halftime with a comfortable six-point. However, Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han showed bravery and fought their way back into the game, levelling the score at 14 all.

The match's momentum obviously changed after the comeback, as Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han battled valiantly to grab a 19-17 lead. The in-form Indian duo, who won the Commonwealth Games championship earlier this year in Birmingham, shown exceptional maturity by controlling their nerves to win the game, match, and title. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

