Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Wimbledon win was huge confidence boost in tough year: Djokovic; Motor racing-Verstappen sets F1 record for most wins in a season and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Wimbledon win was huge confidence boost in tough year: Djokovic

Novak Djokovic said his Wimbledon triumph gave him a much-needed boost of confidence during a tough season and that it laid the platform for a strong finish to the year. Djokovic was deported from Australia in the lead-up to the year's first Grand Slam in January for not being vaccinated against COVID-19. The Serb then struggled to hit top form and only began showing glimpses of his best at the end of the clay season.

Motor racing-Verstappen sets F1 record for most wins in a season

Red Bull's double world champion Max Verstappen won the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday to set a Formula One record of 14 victories from a single season, as well as the most points scored. The Dutch driver led from pole position at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, stopping on lap 26 of 71 to switch from soft to medium tyres and taking the chequered flag 15.186 seconds clear of Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton.

NHL roundup: Ducks win in OT to end 7-game slide

Trevor Zegras scored his second goal of the game at 2:15 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks came back to defeat the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Sunday. Zegras finished a rush with a shot from the left circle for his sixth goal of the season, ending Anaheim's seven-game losing streak. The Ducks trailed 3-1 less than a minute into the third period.

NBA roundup: LeBron James, Anthony Davis lead Lakers to first win

LeBron James scored 26 points, Anthony Davis added 23 to go with 15 rebounds and the host Los Angeles Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets 121-110 on Sunday night for their first win in six games this season. Lonnie Walker IV scored 18 points, as did reserve Russell Westbrook, who also had eight rebounds and eight assists for Los Angeles.

Soccer-Rashford relishing 'different energy' at Man United

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford said there is a different energy at the club now and that he is feeling fully motivated after poor performances last season cast doubt about his future at Old Trafford. Rashford scored his 100th goal for the club in Sunday's 1-0 Premier League victory over West Ham United, becoming the first United player to hit that mark since Wayne Rooney in 2009.

NFL roundup: Bill Belichick makes history as Pats overpower Jets

Bill Belichick became the second-winningest coach in NFL history and Nick Folk kicked five field goals as the New England Patriots pulled off a 22-17 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. Belichick earned his 325th win (regular and postseason) to pass George Halas (324) on the all-time list. New England (4-4) also won its 13th straight game against the Jets (5-3).

Cricket-Kohli appalled by the invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

India's Virat Kohli said he was the victim of an "absolute invasion of privacy" after individuals entered his hotel room in Perth and posted video of his clothes and belongings on social media on Monday. The former India captain said he was appalled by the actions of the "fans" and called for his privacy to be respected.

Analysis-Golf-LIV Golf vows next year will be bigger and better

LIV Golf crowned the first-team champion to bring the controversial Saudi-backed series to a close at Trump National Doral on Sunday, declaring the inaugural season a huge success and vowing to come back bigger and better next year. The 4 Aces captained by Dustin Johnson collected the winner's prize splitting $16 million, which was just part of a whopping $50 million payout that saw even the last of the 12 teams pocketing a $1 million for a single round of golf.

Baseball-Astros beat Phillies to tie World Series at 1-1

The Houston Astros made another fast start against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies but this time around held it together through some drama-filled late moments for a 5-2 victory on Saturday that squared the World Series at one game apiece. Houston blew a commanding 5-0 lead in Friday's opening game of the best-of-seven Major League Baseball championship for their first loss of the postseason and were once again put to the test by a relentless Phillies team.

Golf-Aces high as Johnson leads team to LIV Golf team title

Captain Dustin Johnson led the 4 Aces to the first LIV Golf team championship and the $16 million winner's purse on Sunday at Trump National Doral to bring the curtain down on the Saudi-back venture's tumultuous inaugural season. Johnson had said that it was the competition not the money that excited him but the former world number one and Masters champion cashed in anyway finishing top of the LIV money list with more than $35 million from just eight events (including an $18 million bonus as the season's individual champion).

(With inputs from agencies.)