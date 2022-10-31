Left Menu

Soccer-Urawa coach Rodriguez to leave at end of J1 season

Urawa came through the knockout rounds for clubs from east Asia in August, defeating Johor Darul Ta'zim from Malaysia, Thailand's BG Pathum United and former champions Jeonbuk Motors of South Korea to advance to the final in February. The Japanese side, who won the continental title in 2007 and 2017, will face the leading team from west Asia over two legs on Feb. 19 and 26.

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 18:45 IST
Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez will leave Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds at the end of the J1 League season, despite leading them to the Asian Champions League final. Monday's announcement came after Urawa suffered a 4-1 loss to J1 League leaders Yokohama F Marinos on Saturday that left the twice Asian champions in eighth place, 21 points adrift of top spot with one round remaining.

The Reds face Avispa Fukuoka at Saitama Stadium in their final game on Saturday. Rodriguez was appointed ahead of the 2021 season having led Tokushima Vortis to the second division title the previous year and Urawa went into this campaign among the favourites to win the J1 League title.

They struggled in the domestic competition but performed well in the Asian Champions League. Urawa came through the knockout rounds for clubs from east Asia in August, defeating Johor Darul Ta'zim from Malaysia, Thailand's BG Pathum United and former champions Jeonbuk Motors of South Korea to advance to the final in February.

The Japanese side, who won the continental title in 2007 and 2017, will face the leading team from west Asia over two legs on Feb. 19 and 26. The knockout rounds for teams from west Asia are scheduled to be played in early February.

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

