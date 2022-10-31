Bangladesh XI 59 for 3 on day 1 vs TNCA XI

Bangladesh made 59 for 3 in 20 overs on a rain-hit opening day of the four-day practice match against Tamil Nadu XI at the M A Chidambaram stadium here on Monday. The visiting team, led by Mohammad Mithun, opted to bat after winning the toss and saw opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy fall to Trilok Nag off the third ball of the match for a duck.

The other opener Mohammad Shadman Islam, who batted well in the first match, made 22 (55 balls, 3 fours) and added 32 runs with Mohammad Saif Hasan (20, 23 balls, 4 fours).

While Islam was watchful, Hasan showed some intent and cracked four boundaries before becoming medium-pacer Nag's second victim.

Islam's vigil ended when he was bowled by medium-pacer M Mohammad with Bangladesh at 59 for 3.

Mithun (5) and Mominul Haque Showrab (9) were at the crease when bad light halted play and subsequently the day's proceedings ended. Play had started after a delay at 12.40 PM due to rain. Bangladesh had won the first match by an innings. The two four-day games would be followed by three 50-over matches.

Brief scores: Bangladesh XI 59 for 3 in 20 overs (Mohd. Shadman Islam 22, Mohammad Saif Hasan 20, H Trilok Nag 2 for 24) vs Tamil Nadu XI.

