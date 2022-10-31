Left Menu

Stuff of dreams, says Satwik after French Open title

But not a moment longer to rest on our laurels, bigger goals bigger titles are ahead upwards onwards to achieve them The Indian duo has been on a dream run this season, winning the India Open Super 500 crown, the Commonwealth Games gold, Thomas Cup gold and a bronze at World Championships.It was their second world tour title.Vikram Singh and Partho Ganguli had claimed the French Open title in 1983 when it was a minor tournament.We didnt know it had been that long, Satwik said after his match on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 21:32 IST
Stuff of dreams, says Satwik after French Open title
  • Country:
  • India

''Stuff of dreams,'' said star Indian shuttler Satwiksairaj Rankireddy after he and Chirag Shetty became the first Indian pair to win the French Open Super 750 title.

The world number 8 pair on Sunday notched up their biggest title when they beat Chinese Taipei's Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han in the men's doubles final of the French Open.

''Last night you've given me the biggest win on the tour – I'm thrilled beyond words and humbled beyond compare! Becoming the first Indian pair in almost 40 years to win a Super 750 Title is definitely the stuff of dreams!,'' Satwik wrote on his instagram page. ''But not a moment longer to rest on our laurels, bigger goals & bigger titles are ahead – upwards & onwards to achieve them!!'' The Indian duo has been on a dream run this season, winning the India Open Super 500 crown, the Commonwealth Games gold, Thomas Cup gold and a bronze at World Championships.

It was their second world tour title.

Vikram Singh and Partho Ganguli had claimed the French Open title in 1983 when it was a minor tournament.

''We didn't know it had been that long,'' Satwik said after his match on Sunday. ''We feel great, we worked hard for this. It's been a dream tournament.'' The 22-year-old from Amalapuram said Kidambi Srikanth's triumph at the French Open in 2017 inspired him. ''I liked the pyrotechnics in the background and wanted the same profile picture on my phone. I don't have a laptop, maybe I'll buy one now,'' he said.

The Indian combination will be seen in action this week at the Hylo Open Super 300 tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022