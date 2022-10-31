Stuff of dreams, says Satwik after French Open title

''Stuff of dreams,'' said star Indian shuttler Satwiksairaj Rankireddy after he and Chirag Shetty became the first Indian pair to win the French Open Super 750 title.

The world number 8 pair on Sunday notched up their biggest title when they beat Chinese Taipei's Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han in the men's doubles final of the French Open.

''Last night you've given me the biggest win on the tour – I'm thrilled beyond words and humbled beyond compare! Becoming the first Indian pair in almost 40 years to win a Super 750 Title is definitely the stuff of dreams!,'' Satwik wrote on his instagram page. ''But not a moment longer to rest on our laurels, bigger goals & bigger titles are ahead – upwards & onwards to achieve them!!'' The Indian duo has been on a dream run this season, winning the India Open Super 500 crown, the Commonwealth Games gold, Thomas Cup gold and a bronze at World Championships.

It was their second world tour title.

Vikram Singh and Partho Ganguli had claimed the French Open title in 1983 when it was a minor tournament.

''We didn't know it had been that long,'' Satwik said after his match on Sunday. ''We feel great, we worked hard for this. It's been a dream tournament.'' The 22-year-old from Amalapuram said Kidambi Srikanth's triumph at the French Open in 2017 inspired him. ''I liked the pyrotechnics in the background and wanted the same profile picture on my phone. I don't have a laptop, maybe I'll buy one now,'' he said.

The Indian combination will be seen in action this week at the Hylo Open Super 300 tournament.

