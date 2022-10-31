Cafu to visit Kolkata in World Cup build-up
World Cup winning captain Cafu is set to visit football-mad Kolkata in the build-up to the FIFA World Cup, the Brazilian great said in a video message on Monday.
''Here is Captain Cafu see you see in India in November,'' the two-time World Cup winner said in his video message.
''Kolkata is a very special place and I have heard that people of Bengal has huge Brazilian fan following,'' he added.
The 52-year-old will inaugurate the Kolkata Police Friendship Cup and play a charity match.
Cafu will also be having a football workshop with budding young talents in the city, the organisers announced.
