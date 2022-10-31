Left Menu

Lukaku injured again in major World Cup concern for Belgium

Romelu Lukaku has sustained another hamstring injury, Inter Milan said on Monday, in a major concern for Belgium ahead of the World Cup.Lukakus latest injury was revealed after medical tests and Inter said the striker will be re-evaluated in a few days. The World Cup starts in less than three weeks in Qatar.Lukaku, who is Belgiums first-choice striker, has just returned after two months out with a hamstring injury.

