Lukaku injured again in major World Cup concern for Belgium

Romelu Lukaku has sustained another hamstring injury, Inter Milan said on Monday, in a major concern for Belgium ahead of the World Cup.

Lukaku's latest injury was revealed after medical tests and Inter said the striker ''will be re-evaluated in a few days.'' The World Cup starts in less than three weeks in Qatar.

Lukaku, who is Belgium's first-choice striker, has just returned after two months out with a hamstring injury. He came off the bench against Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Wednesday and Sampdoria in the Italian league on Saturday. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)