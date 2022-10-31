Left Menu

Cricket-Titans, Knights rack up T20 world record 501 runs

South African franchises the Titans and Knights have set a new world record for the highest match aggregate of runs scored in Twenty20 cricket as they collectively bludgeoned 501 in a domestic provincial match on Monday.

South African franchises the Titans and Knights have set a new world record for the highest match aggregate of runs scored in Twenty20 cricket as they collectively bludgeoned 501 in a domestic provincial match on Monday. The Titans posted 271 for three in their 20 overs, before the Knights replied with 230 for nine on a day when the bat truly overpowered the ball at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

The previous aggregate record of 497 was set in a game between Otago (249) and Central Districts (248) in New Zealand in 2016. Titans teenager Dewald Brevis, nicknamed "Baby AB" after former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers, smashed 162 from 57 balls with 13 fours and 13 sixes.

It was the joint third highest score in the 20-over format behind Chris Gayle (175 not out) and Aaron Finch (172). There were 36 sixes struck in Potchefstroom, which is one short of the world record. Nineteen of those came in the Knights' innings.

