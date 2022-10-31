Left Menu

Soccer-Spurs coach Conte's absence 'good news' for Marseille, says Tudor

Olympique Marseille coach Igor Tudor said Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte's absence in their Champions League clash on Tuesday will be "good news" for the French club. Tottenham will qualify for the last 16 if they avoid defeat on Tuesday, while Marseille will go through with a victory. Tudor described the fixture as "the game of the year" given its "special significance".

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 22:17 IST
Soccer-Spurs coach Conte's absence 'good news' for Marseille, says Tudor

Olympique Marseille coach Igor Tudor said Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte's absence in their Champions League clash on Tuesday will be "good news" for the French club. Conte will not be on the touchline for the game at Stade Velodrome after he was sent off in their draw with Sporting Lisbon for his remonstrations after a goal in stoppage time by Harry Kane was ruled out for offside after a lengthy VAR check.

"It's good, it's good news that he's not here," Croatian Tudor told reporters on Monday. "But it's the players who play, not him. And there will be his assistant, he will know how to motivate them."

Marseille are bottom of Group D on six points, three behind table toppers Tottenham after five games. Tottenham will qualify for the last 16 if they avoid defeat on Tuesday, while Marseille will go through with a victory.

Tudor described the fixture as "the game of the year" given its "special significance". "Nobody can win games except with desire. We must not miss anything, not make any mistakes," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022